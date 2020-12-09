Indians Are Proud Of Kamala Harris And Wish Her Success: Union Minister

Kamala Harris is the first woman, and the first black and Asian American, to be vice-president-elect

Indians are proud of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman to reach the apex of power in the United States, and wish her success, said V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday.

Mr Muraleedharan was addressing a virtual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conference on the theme "Role of Diaspora in Promotion of Indian Culture Abroad."

The event was organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Overseas Indian Affairs Division of the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Diaspora Research and Resource Centre, Antar Rashtriya Sahayog Parishad (ARSP). This conference constitutes an important part of the annual flagship Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021.

"The Indian Diaspora is the second-largest diaspora in the world. It is counted among the most successful ex-pat communities anywhere in the world. Today, they occupy high positions in the fields of politics, economy, industry, technology, and education. This heterogeneous group drawn from different historical and cultural contexts of migration are identified and held together by their "Indianess" and a deep cultural and emotional attachment towards Mother India," Mr Muraleedharan said at the virtual meeting.

"I would like to recall the formations of Government under President Irfan Ali in Guyana and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Suriname. Indian origin leaders have also done exceptionally well at the recently-held elections in the United States. There are leaders of Indian origin in Congress, Senate and scores have won seats in the State legislatures in the USA. We are all proud of their victories, congratulate them and wish them all success," he added.

"India is recognised internationally for its intellect, scientific temper, way of life through Ayurveda, Yoga. While diasporas have seamlessly integrated with the countries of their adoption, they have also maintained close links with their ethno-cultural roots in India. They have been bridges, mediators, facilitators, lobby and advocacy groups for taking primacy of India's national security and economic interests and soft power projection," Mr Muraleedharan said.

"We were also looking forward to sharing with you in person the various policy initiatives for shaping the idea of "New India", including the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

The next PBD is scheduled on 9 January 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be held virtually.

