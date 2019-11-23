'More Twists Than GoT': How Twitter Reacted To Maharashtra Surprise

Maharashtra: Mumbai woke up to a surprise today when Devendra Fadnavis made his move

The political development in Maharashtra after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis returned as the Chief Minister may have taken the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena by surprise, but the early morning development also did leave people on Twitter wondering what just happened.

While some took to comparing the BJP's move to the plot lines in HBO's show Game of Thrones, others credited Home Minister Amit Shah to be the "best finisher" and compared him to "Chanakya".

"I am gonna tell My Kids that they both were the Best Finishers of Our Nation in Their Respective Field," a Twitter user, Shrishty Sharma, said and posted a photo of Mr Shah with former Team Indian captain MS Dhoni.

"The last few hours of #MaharashtraPolitics has more twists than the entire final season of #GameofThrones," said another Twitter user.

The last few hours of #MaharashtraPolitics has more twists than the entire final season of #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/lBgTm3ylT1 — Amit ⚽️????⚪️⚫️ (@TheChanceSeeker) November 23, 2019

Twitter buzzed with hashtags on Maharashtra as people reacted to the fast political development. While #DevendraIsBack trended with around 9,000 tweets, #MaharashtraPolitics garnered a whopping 2.5 lakh tweets. #GameofThrones, #BJPNCP, #SanjayRaut, #AmitShah and #Chanakya were some of the other hashtags that trended.

After a month-long impasse over finalising the next chief minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister this morning after he joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Chief Minister.

Some people on Twitter also drew comparison between Bollywood films and the political situation in Maharashtra.

Responding to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's tweet that said "Paap ke saudagar" (dealers of sin) directed at the BJP, a Twitter user Chirantan said, "This dude is already ready with the title of the Bollywood movie on #MaharashtraGovtFormation starting Akshay Kumar obviously".

Another user Kartikeya Pandey said elections have "become more interesting than Big Boss" with an advice to entertainment channels. "Our elections have become more interesting than Big Boss. Entertainment channels should start broadcasting it otherwise news channels will bag the whole TRP," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.