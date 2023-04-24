More Than 100 Crore People Listened To 'Mann Ki Baat' At Least Once: Study

More than 100 crore people have listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at least once, while nearly 23 crore people have either listened to or viewed the programme regularly, a study by IIM-Rohtak has revealed.

The Listener Feedback and Sentiment, an analysis of Mann ki Baat --- as part of which 10,003 persons in the country from different States and following different professions were interviewed -- has revealed that nearly 96 per cent of them were aware of the show. Known to be a popular outreach programme by the PM, the radio show debuted on October 3, 2014, and has become AIR's regular broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat is expected to be aired at the end of this month.

The survey noted that the data was collected through a psychometrically purified survey instrument. "Data was collected from North, South, East, and West regions of India using snowball sampling - approximately 2,500 responses per zone," an official said.

The study revealed that nearly 23 crore people have listened or viewed the programme regularly while 41 crore people were seen to have the potential of turning into regular viewers of the show, from occasionally viewing it. Sixty five per cent people watched it in Hindi, while 18 per cent preferred English. The survey covered people engaged in 86 professions in all - nearly 64 per cent of the respondents were from the informal sector, including self-employed, while 23 per cent were students, nine per cent were academics, including school teachers while four per cent were housewives.

Nearly 18.87 per cent of the respondents had studied till class X, while 31.42 per cent were undergraduates. Nearly 13.20 per cent respondents were graduates while 16.21 per cent were post graduates.

Although it is a radio programme, nearly 44.7 per cent of the respondents said they watched it on TV, while 37.6 per cent saw it on their mobile phone, and 17.6 per cent heard it over radio. The findings also revealed that nearly 62 per cent from the age 19-34 years, preferred watching or listening to Mann Ki Baat via mobile phone, while nearly 3.2% above the age of 60 years preferred television.

The findings of the study revealed that the most popular themes were scientific achievement of India, stories of common people and of the armed forces, youth-related issues, environment and natural resource related matters.

A careful study of the contents of the 99 episodes reveals that the show has been kept away from politics, and is centred around issues that matter to people, largely aimed at inspiring them, particularly to be responsible citizens. Motivating stories of local and national achievers who succeeded in difficult circumstances, making life and access better for those with disabilities, women empowerment, natural farming, self-reliance have been recurring themes in the programme that is now seen as the PM's voice, but distinct from his other political rallies or speeches as the head of the country.

For instance, addressing the latest 99th edition of his monthly radio programme, the PM talked about 'Nari Shakti' (women power) and quoted examples of women such as filmmaker Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves who won the Oscar for their documentary, 'The Elephant Whisperers,' Sister Jyotirmayi Mohanty, a scientist of Bhabha Atomic Research Center and India's Under-19 women's cricket team that won the T-20 World Cup.

The government already announced that it will come out with a commemorative coin on the 100th episode of Maan Ki Baat scheduled on April 30.

The I&B ministry will also host a conclave of sorts to discuss the themes addressed by the PM in the various editions of Mann Ki Baat such as Nari shakti and Atmanirbharta. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, many prominent actors and celebrities are likely to be present in that conclave.