More Love For Navjot Sidhu In Pak Than In India: Harsimrat Kaur

Navjot Singh Sidhu has some good relationships in Pak, said Harsimrat Kaur.

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that he seems to be getting more love and respect from Pakistan than India.

Ms Badal's statement comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor said that Mr Sidhu can also win elections in his country.

"He (Imran Khan) offered him (Navjot Singh Sidhu) to fight elections from Pakistan. He (Sidhu) seems to have more love and respect in Pakistan than what I noticed over here. He has some good relationships over there," Ms Badal told news agency ANI.

Earlier at the ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, Imran Khan said, "I heard there was a lot of criticism of Mr Sidhu when he went back after my oath-taking ceremony. I don't know what he was criticised for. He was just talking about peace and brotherhood. He can come and contest election here in Pakistan's Punjab. He will win."

Ms Badal further said it was an "emotional and a historic" moment for her to attend the ceremony.

"In last 48 hours, I have seen history and miracles taking place in front of my eye. There is so much joy on both sides (India and Pakistan). If the Berlin wall came down, if North and South Korea could settle their differences, if Germany and France can settle their differences, it's time that our wall of hatred should come down too," she said.

Several dignitaries and ministers from both the countries attended the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor groundbreaking ceremony held in Lahore.

The Kartarpur route along the India-Pakistan border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur, Punjab. Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak died in 1539.