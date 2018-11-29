If Berlin Wall Can Be Destroyed, Why Not India-Pak Hatred: Harsimrat Kaur

Harsimrat Kaur Badal was present for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor (File Photo)

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday said that if the Berlin Wall could be demolished, then why can't hatred between India and Pakistan, with the opening of Kartarpur corridor.

"When the Wall of Berlin can be brought down, then hatred between India and Pakistan can also be brought down with the opening of Kartarpur corridor. It can be a new beginning in the name of Baba Nanak, who said 'Na Koi Hindu, Na Koi Musalman Lekin Ek Onkar' (No one is Hindu, No one is Muslim but all are one)," she said.

Ms Badal, said, "This is a historic day for the Sikh community. No matter which part of the world we are from, for the last 70 years we have been striving to pay obeisance at this historic place. This (Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur) is 4 kilometres away from the border. From the other side, we would bow our heads and during peaceful evenings and would also immerse into soothing religious hymns rising from this holy place. It was so near and yet very fear."

"It is very significant for me to be a witness of this moment. This is a miracle of Baba Nanak. This is a very big gift for the Sikh community by both the countries on the occasion of Guru Purab. This peace corridor will further propagate the preaching of peace, harmony, and love as given by Guru Nanak Dev," she added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of much-awaited Kartarpur corridor.

Several Pakistani dignitaries including Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, Indian ministers, and foreign diplomats attended the foundation laying ceremony, reported Dawn.

A delegation of Indian journalists and a number of Sikh pilgrims also attended the ceremony.

Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri crossed the Wagah Border to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan as India's representatives for the event.