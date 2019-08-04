More Details Emerge Of Massive Infiltration Attempt Backed By Pak Army

Indian Army stopped a Pakistani Border Action Team from infiltrating and attacking a forward post

Multiple attempts were made by terrorists to infiltrate into India by crossing the Line of Control between July 29 and July 31, sources told NDTV amid a massive security build-up in Jammu and Kashmir and the death of five infiltrators.

Intelligence agencies suggest that the terrorists are attempting a massive terror attack like the one that took place in Pulwama in February, where a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Forces and killed 40 personnel. Intelligence agencies said allowing the Amarnath Yatra to progress at this point is untenable.

One of the infiltration attempts was successful and four to five terrorists managed to enter, sources said.

Five men of Pakistan's Border Action Team or BAT were killed while they were trying to infiltrate into India and strike at a forward post in the Keran sector over the last two days.

Sources said it was a massive effort to target the Indian troops, which may have involved around 20 Pakistani regulars and terrorists. BATs usually try to maim or mutilate Indian soldiers by ambushing them.

The BAT soldiers had crossed the Line of Control and the fence and they were eliminated only when they were very close to an Indian post in Keran.

The intrusion took place under the cover of intense fog in the area and the bodies of the five Pakistani soldiers are lying inside Indian territory. The Army has asked Pakistan to take back the bodies of the intruders for last rites.

Heavy cross-border firing is continuing in Keran sector, sources said.

Over the last week, there has been huge security build-up in the state, with the centre pushing in more than 35,000 paramilitary troops. The state administration also issued an advisory for tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to leave the state immediately.

The unprecedented advisory issued on Friday asked pilgrims and tourists to "curtail their stay" and "return as soon as possible".

