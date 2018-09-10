Months Of 'Betrayal': Congress Attacks BJP After Key Party Meet

BJP National Executive Meet: The top leadership of the party met in Delhi.

The Congress on Sunday, dubbed the BJP's political resolution as a testament of "unpardonable failures and betrayal" by the Narendra Modi government and said the exclusion of key promises of 2014 establishes that Modi-Shah duo has failed to deliver.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala described the ruling party's national executive as "arrogance Modi-fied" and "Shahi arrogance".

"Deliberate elimination and deceptive exclusion of key promises of 2014 establishes that Modi-Shah duo has miserably failed to deliver. The BJP now stands for - 'Break, Jam & Perish'. 'Breaking' the backbone of India's MSME's and shopkeepers through flawed GST, 'Jamming' the economy through demonetisation disaster and 'Perish' the future of youth and farmers," he said.

Mr Surjewala said shifting goalposts is ingrained in the DNA of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected by the people of India because he promised to deliver 'New India' in 60 months, he said.

"Having run a 'jumla' govt for 52 months, Modi-Shah duo is weaving another set of lies to befool the people. There conspiracy will be exposed in 2019 itself. Year 2022 'Goalpost' is nothing 'Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne'," he said in a statement.

The Congress leader said the last 52 months have been a "sordid saga of betrayal and backstabbing".

"The term 'jumlas' has now been embedded in the consciousness of the people of India and it squarely represents the character of the BJP's leadership. The BJP is the ultimate 'Break Jam Perish' party of India that has mastered the art of 'Dupery', 'Deception', 'Doublespeak' and 'Duplicity'. A Scheming BJP only knows to implement one Scheme - 'Headlines Management'," he said.

Mr Surjewala said the political resolution is devoid of key promises like - bringing back 80 lakh crore of black money, depositing 15 lakh in every Indian's bank account, corruption-free governance, creating 2 crore jobs per year, tackling price rise, creating infrastructure, ensuring women security, strengthening national security apparatus, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', among others.

He said the Narendra Modi government and the BJP has plunged Jammu and Kashmir into a deep turmoil through an "unethical opportunistic alliance, marred with a disquiet border, corruption, mal governance and false promises".

Sixteen major terror attacks have taken place on our security installations that include CRPF camps, Army Camps, Air Force Station and Military Stations- Pampore, Uri, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amarnath, Yatra attack Sunjwan, where scores of lives have been lost since May 26, 2014 during the PM Modi government, Mr Surjewala said.

In the last 51 months, 410 jawans have died and 256 civilians have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir alone, he said.

The Congress leader said the rupee is at an all-time low and has crossed Rs 72 and the GDP growth is a 4 year low and people's households savings is at a 20 year low.

"There are no jobs. Joblessness is rampant," he said, adding that even NITI Aayog has admitted in February this year that India is plagued by 'unsatisfactory jobs and underemployment'.

