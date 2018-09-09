Opposition Has No "Neta, Neeti, Ranneeti": Prakash Javadekar At BJP Meet

Our government's tenure is guaranteed till 2022 claims Prakash Javadekar

On day two of the National Executive, BJP sharpened its attack on the opposition saying, it does not have "neta, neeti and rann neeti (leader, ideology or battle strategy). The BJP has vowed to build a "New India", said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday.

Mr Javadekar said the Narendra Modi government's tenure till 2022 is " guaranteed" and that can be seen from the policies of the government. And this will be possible because the Prime Minister has "vision, passion and imagination."

The education minister enlisted the work done by the BJP's state units. He said while 30 BJP workers have been killed in political violence in Bengal where the party is not in power, in Gujarat the world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel has been built. In Tripura AFSPA has been lifted and terrorism has come down in Jammu and Kashmir said Mr Javadekar.

After four years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a 70 per cent popularity rate, said Mr Javadekar and this is because he interacts directly with the people.

The BJP is in power in 19 states with 350 members of Parliament and 1500 members of state legislative assemblies. India has become the fastest growing economy in the world because of its policies and in the past few months businessmen have no complaints about the GST, claimed Mr Javadekar.

The minister accused the opposition of doing negative politics as they are "frustrated"and their only agenda is "stop Modi".

The party passed a resolution reaffirming the its commitment to build "New India" by 2022, and said the opposition's plan to defeat BJP in 2019 is a "day dream".