Monsoon To Be Normal In August, September, Says Weather Office

IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent. (Representational)

Monsoon rains in the country are expected to be 100 per cent of a long-term average in August and September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, making up for a shortfall in the first two months of the season that began in June.

Crop-nourishing monsoon rains are expected to be 99 per cent of the long-term average in August, the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.

