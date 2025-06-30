Language Politics Headline Day 1 Of Maharashtra Assembly's Monsoon Session

The Maharashtra Assembly had a stormy opening to its monsoon session Monday as the government and the opposition clashed over the late-night rollback of resolutions making Hindi the 'default' third language for Class I to IV students in all Marathi and English-medium schools.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray led the opposition charge, asserting that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' government had been 'compelled' to withdraw the resolutions after sustained pressure from an opposition, which stood united on this topic, and public outcry.

"If the resolution hadn't been withdrawn, even leaders from the BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction (of the Nationalist Congress Party, a member of the ruling alliance) would have had to join the July 5 march," Mr Thackeray said, highlighting the unity within between opposition parties.

He also questioned the credibility of the review process; after withdrawing the resolutions the state set up a panel, led by a noted economist, Dr Narendra Jadhav. "The government should not make a mockery by appointing an economist to an education-related committee," he said.

Framing the pushback as a cultural and linguistic battle, Mr Thackeray added: "When anti-Marathi forces realised we were slightly scattered they united. We crushed their venomous head. To prevent Marathi unity, they were forced to withdraw the Government Resolution."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's cousin, found himself on the same side as his estranged relative in this case. Raj Thackeray was one of the earliest and most vocal critics of the resolution, and said it was the public that forced the state's hand.

"This isn't about credit... but we were the first to speak out."

The July 5 protest march has now been recast as a rally to celebrate this 'victory'.

"Had the march happened, it would have been unprecedented," Raj Thackeray said, as he issued a warning to the state. "No new committee or decision similar to this should come..."

The cousins will reunite for this celebration. Raj Thackeray has said he will participate, having been invited by Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray's confidante and point-man.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Fadnavis sought to do recasting of his own, insisting he had not surrendered but only listened to the voice of the people, as all democratic rulers must. "Ours is not a government that bows down but we listen in a democracy," he said, claiming Dr Jadhav's panel would now examine if the language orders were in students' interests.

He also hit back at Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that it was under his leadership that the idea of making Hindi compulsory from Class I to XII had first taken shape. The Chief Minister also dismissed the plans for a celebratory rally, and threw in a jibe at recent poll results. "If they find joy in these small things, that's fine. Anyway, they lose elections regardless."

Apart from the Thackeray cousins, opposition leaders have also seen this as a political and cultural victory. Jitendra Awhad, from Sharad Pawar's NCP faction, said the state government had underestimated the unity among parties and the larger Marathi-speaking community.

"We should celebrate, yes - but more importantly, we need to stay alert. I do not trust this government," he said.

Echoing the sentiment, MLA Rohit Pawar called it a "symbolic victory" and pointed to the broader coming together of political forces. "The Thackeray brothers, along with other parties and social outfits, came together on this issue," he said. While the final word on a victory rally rests with his party, he said he would join "as a resident of Maharashtra."

Leaders from the ruling alliance argued that the opposition had distorted facts.

Former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said Hindi had been compulsory from Class V since 1971. "Why is the opposition acting as if Hindi was never important?" he asked, while expressing confidence in the committee under DrJadhav.

BJP minister Pankaja Munde defended the rollback as a "right decision" by Chief Minister Fadnavis taken in the interest of Marathis. "This is not because of any morcha. The Chief Minister also spoke to alliance partners," she said. On the proposed rally by Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, she remarked, "These are two political parties, and families, coming together."