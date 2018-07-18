'Who Says We Don't Have Numbers?': Sonia Gandhi To NDTV On No-Trust Move

In 2003, Sonia Gandhi moved the no-confidence motion slamming the Atal Behari Vajpayee. (File)

In 2003, Sonia Gandhi, as leader of opposition, moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government, which was defeated by a mile.



Fifteen years on, another no-confidence motion - by the Telugu Desam Party of N Chandrababu Naidu - will be taken up in parliament and this time too, the BJP-led government has enough numbers to sail through.



When NDTV asked her about the opposition's lack of numbers to push this campaign, Sonia Gandhi shot back: "Who says we don't have the numbers?"



The comment was cautiously non-committal as the opposition tries to gather numbers.



The Congress Working Committee, the party's highest body, is expected to meet on Sunday to discuss strategy in parliament.



The BJP-led government does have a majority, but the opposition is banking on exceptions. The Biju Janta Dal of Naveen Patnaik, which has distanced itself from the BJP, has yet to decide on whether it will vote or abstain.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government is ready to face the no-confidence move and win it as it enjoys a two-third majority in the Lok Sabha.



Top government sources say the motion is likely to be taken up next week in the Lok Sabha. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has to take up the motion within 10 days.



