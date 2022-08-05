Monsoon Session Live Updates: S Jaishankar To Move To Amend Piracy Bill

The Monsoon Session convened on July 18. (Representational)

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will move to amend the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha today while Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will introduce a bill in the Upper House to amend the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Act, 2019.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha will also introduce a Private Member's Bill in the Rajya Sabha today to make MSP a legal guarantee.

Mallikarjuna Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate while he was in Parliament on Thursday which the Congress said was an "insult" to the legislature.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day yesterday amid Opposition protests over the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government.

Yesterday, the The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was taken up in the Lok Sabha while Kiren Rijiju moved the The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha.

The Monsoon Session convened on July 18 and will conclude on August 12.

Parliament schedule for today:

Lok Sabha:

Dr S Jaishankar to move to amend the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 to include special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas as well as to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy.

Rajya Sabha:

Kiren Rijiju to move for leave to introduce a bill to amend the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Act, 2019.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Monsoon Session: