Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha To Pass Energy Conservation Bill

The Monsoon Session convened on July 18 and will conclude on August 12. (File)

Congress MPs walked out from the Rajya Sabha towards the end of proceedings on Wednesday after the Chair did not permit party leader Mallikarjun Kharge to raise the issue of police barricading outside the residences of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

They are likely to give an adjournment motion notice in Parliament on Thursday regarding the sealing of Young Indian office in Delhi by Enforcement Directorate over a case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Parliament schedule for today:

Lok Sabha

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022. There will be further discussion on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Government in this regard raised by Shri Gaurav Gogoi on the 31st March, 2022.

Rajya Sabha

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 Narhari Amin and Professor Manoj Kumar Jha to to lay the Twelfth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways on Action Taken by the Government on the 'Passenger Reservation System of Indian Railways'.



Aug 04, 2022 09:10 (IST) Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi submits adjournment motion notice to raise a discussion on restoration of status quo ante prevailing along Line of Actual Control prior to May 05, 2020 and the ambiguity about Chinese withdrawal.