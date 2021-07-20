Monsoon Session: BJP Holds Parliamentary Party Meet

BJP's parliamentary party meet was held adhering to COVID-19 protocols (File)

The parliamentary party meeting of BJP was held on Tuesday before the commencement of proceedings on the second day of the monsoon session.

The meeting was attended by all MPs of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting was held adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Rajya Sabha witnessed three adjournments, on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday before it was adjourned for the day. Lok Sabha also saw two adjournments on Monday before it adjourned for the day.

