Monsoon 2020: Heavy Rain Alert In Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya

Monsoon news: Heavy rain alert in 3 states, monsoons active in most parts of India

The flood situation in Assam remains grim after the water level of the Brahmaputra river continued to rise in Guwahati. The state has been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days. There is red alert for heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya and Bihar today.

"The rainy season has started. The Brahmaputra river is swelling due to excessive rain. Yesterday, a warning was issued. The water level is at 49 meters, one meter below the danger level," Sajidul Haq, an official of the Central Water Commission told news agency ANI.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the shift of the monsoon trough northwards and convergence of strong south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, over the northeast, during the next three or four days heavy rain is expected.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely in Bihar and the Himalayan foothills, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya during June 25-27," Mr Haq said.

Around 38,000 people in five districts of Assam have been affected, reported news agency PTI. The worst hit districts are Dhemaji, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh. In Dhemaji alone 15,000 people are affected.

The weather office has said moderate rainfall and thundershowers are likely at most places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The monsoon today reached Delhi and covered most parts of north India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Monsoon is active over southern India as well and there is heavy rain warning in Kerala.