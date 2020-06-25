Monsoon Arrives In Delhi, Covers Entire UP, Announces Met Office

Monsoon 2020: The IMD has officially said that monsoon has arrived in Delhi

Monsoon has arrived in Delhi the India Meteorological Department has officially announced. Monsoon has covered Haryana, entire Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Punjab and parts of Rajasthan today, according to the weather office. The met department also predicted heavy rainfall at some places in the capital.

"Southwest monsoon further advances over some more parts of west Rajasthan, east Rajasthan, eastern part of Haryana, Delhi, entire UP, most parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana today," Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre in Delhi told news agency ANI,

There will be fairly widespread rainfall in eastern UP in the next 4-5 days. Heavy rain has also been predicted in parts of the Western Himalayan Region on June 25 and 26, the met department said.

Delhi has been witnessing cloudy days and even received light rainfall on Wednesday. The maximum temperature in the city hovered around 35 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal and humidity shot up due to rain, the met office said.

"The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Ferozepur," Mr Srivastava said. Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi around June 27. Weather experts say the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi is due to a cyclonic circulation, which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, creating favourable conditions.

Monsoon is active in the southern states. There is heavy rainfall forecast for the next five days in the southern states. On June 26 and 27, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala according to the IMD.