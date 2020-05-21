Monsoon May Be Delayed, Expected To Hit Kerala On June 5: Weather Office

Usually, monsoon reaches Kerala on June 1, the weather official said. (Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra today said that monsoon in India is likely to be delayed due to Cyclone Amphan.

The IMD chief said the monsoon is likely to make onset over the southern Kerala coast on June 5 instead of June 1.

"Usually, the monsoon reaches Kerala on June 1, but because of Amphan, the atmosphere is disturbed. Hence, we are expecting a slight delay in advance of monsoon over Kerala. We expect monsoon to reach over Kerala on June 5 instead of June 1," he said.

Mr Mohapatra also said that cyclone Amphan had both positive and negative impacts on the country's weather.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in the coastal region of Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday. The powerful storm wrecked cities including Kolkata on Wednesday, destroying thousands of homes and uprooting trees and electric poles, and killing 72 people so far.

Earlier today, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/agencies concerned.