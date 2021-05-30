Monsoon Likely To Hit Southern Coast Tomorrow: Weather Office

The weather office said last month the country was expected to get average monsoon rains this year.

Monsoon rains are likely to hit India's southern coast tomorrow, in line with typical patterns, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast on Sunday.

Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over the southern tip of the coastal Kerala tomorrow, the department said in its latest forecast.

Nearly half of the farmland has no irrigation and depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.

The weather office said last month the country was expected to get average monsoon rains this year, raising expectations of higher farm output, which is central to the country's economy.