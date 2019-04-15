Monsoon Likely To Be Near Normal This Year, Says Met Department

Monsoon season begins in June in India.

Monsoon rains are expected to be average this year, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said on Monday, raising expectations of higher farm and economic growth in the country, where half of the farmland lacks irrigation.

Monsoon rains are expected to be 96 percent of a long-term average, M Rajeevan, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences, told a news conference.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.