Over 130 Roads Shut For Traffic As Heavy Rain Batters Gujarat

Monsoon 2020: Commuters wade through a waterlogged streets in Surat, Gujarat

Monsoon 2020: As many as 131 roads in Gujarat, including a national highway and seven state highways, were shut for traffic as heavy rain battered several parts of the state on Friday, officials said. With the formation of a low-pressure area, some parts of the state are likely to get very heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Incessant rainfall since Friday morning resulted in water-logging and traffic chaos. The state government said that moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in Kutch, north and south Gujarat today.

Valsad, Mehsana, Kutch, Navsari and Narmada districts received extremely heavy rain. Many roads in the state - one each in Kutch, Anand, Bharuch, Surat, Junagadh, Porbandar and Gir Somnath

districts - were shut for traffic movement, an official statement said.

The Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad predicted heavy rain in parts of the state on August 22 and 23. "A well-marked low pressure area is currently over the eastern Madhya Pradesh and it is moving towards Gujarat. This system would bring widespread rain," Director of the Met Centre, Jayanta Sarkar said.

"Owing to incessant rain since the beginning of this month, Gujarat has already received 89 per cent of the season's average rainfall," Mr Sarkar added.