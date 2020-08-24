Monsoon 2020: Rain Red Alert In Several Districts Of Odisha

Odisha: National Highway 26 was inundated after incessant monsoon rain last week

Monsoon 2020: With the formation of a new low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal, most parts of Odisha are likely to get heavy rain till Thursday, the Met office said. The state government has asked district collectors to be ready to deal with possible flash floods, landslides and water-logging.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely at some places in places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul and Deogarh districts where a 'Red' warning has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall may also occur at places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Puri, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts till tomorrow.

A 'Red' warning for August 27 has been sounded in some parts of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Deogarh districts.

Under the influence of Sunday's cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and its neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over north Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas, the weather office said.

This is the fifth low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal this month. Four back-to-back low pressure systems on August 4, 9, 13 and 19 have already triggered very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state and created flood-like situations in several areas, particularly in Malkangiri district last week.

In view of the India Meteorological Department's forecast for heavy showers, the district collectors have been asked to remain alert, while engineers of the Water Resources department have been directed to keep a close watch on river embankments in their respective areas, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in north Bay Of Bengal from August 25 to 27 as squally weather with wind speed up to 55 kilometre per hour may prevail in the region.