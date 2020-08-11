In Uttarakhand, Landslide, Heavy Rain Damage Shops, Block Road

Landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district damages houses

Monsoon 2020 news and updates: Landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli damaged several shops and blocked the Badrinath national highway on Tuesday. A police post was also damaged. There are no reports of anyone being injured. The hill state is seeing heavy rainfall since last night.

Many trees were uprooted and electricity poles were also broken leading to power outages in the area.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand for the next three days.

The River Bhagirathi at Deoprayag in Tehri Garhwal district is flowing above the danger level and the situation is "severe" today, according to the Central Water Commission.

Yesterday, several houses were washed away and roads damaged due to cloudburst at Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall in Dehradun and surrounding areas blocked the road from Rajpur to Mussoorie. Small landslips and debris falling from the mountain slopes added to the trouble of the local people. Traffic movement had also slowed down in the region.

Flooding was reported in many places after heavy rain. Floodwaters entered Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Temple and the water level of Tamsa river, flowing along with the temple, has also increased, authorities said.

Huge boulders blocked the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra route in Dharchula at two locations. Traffic movement was stopped for a while due to incessant rain and landslides.