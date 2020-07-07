Monsoon 2020: Images, Forecast And Updates From Across India

Monsoon news and updates: Heavy rain and water-logging in Rajkot

Monsoon has been active in most parts of India and surplus rainfall has been recorded in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received moderate to heavy rain in the last 24 hours and intermittent intense showers are likely over the next 24 hours. The Santacruz weather office reported 30 mm and the Colaba station recorded 13 mm of rainfall.

According to the IMD, Mumbai city has received 928 mm rainfall this monsoon season so far, which is 26 per cent more from normal average rainfall at this time of the year. It rained heavily in Matheran hill station and neighbouring Raigad received 93 mm rainfall in the 24 hours. Thane weather office also recorded 74 mm rainfall, the IMD said told news agency PTI.

While the intensity of rainfall reduced slightly in Maharashtra, heavy rain battered large parts of neighbouring Gujarat. Monsoon remains "vigorous" and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Gujarat in the next three days and moderate rains in parts of Maharashtra, said the met office.

In Rajkot, cattle were washed away in floods at a village near Paddhari.

#WATCH Gujarat: Cattle washed away in flood at Khijadiya Mota village in Paddhari, Rajkot due to incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/QHAXW7tLIX — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat, a 30-year-old bridge over a river in Junagadh district collapsed yesterday. A team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has been deployed at Khambhalia to tackle rain-related emergencies. Severe water-logging has been reported in Dwarka.

Gujarat: Severe waterlogging in parts of Dwarka city following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/nzje4RLjtD — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

In Madhya Pradesh, heavy rain and severe water-logging has been reported in several areas. Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar, Rewa and Hoshangabad are likely to receive heavy rain, the IMD said.

Madhya Pradesh: People walk on severely waterlogged streets in Shajapur, following heavy rainfall in the district. pic.twitter.com/CF2eXeG92z — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Monsoon covered the entire country before the scheduled date and so far 12 per cent excess rainfall has been recorded.