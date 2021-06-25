Monsoon 2021: Heavy Rain Alert In Several Madhya Pradesh Districts

An 'Orange' alert for heavy rain issued in several districts of Madhya Pradesh (file photo)

An 'Orange' alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued in several districts of Madhya Pradesh by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. A 'Yellow' alert has also been sounded in few other areas. The forecasts are valid till Saturday morning, senior meteorologist PK Saha, told news agency Press Trust of India. Madhya Pradesh has received nearly 80 per cent above normal rainfall in June, Mr Saha added. An 'Orange' alert indicates that authorities should "be prepared" for any rain-related emergeny.

Madhya Pradesh Monsoon Updates: