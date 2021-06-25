Monsoon 2021: Heavy Rain Alert In Several Madhya Pradesh Districts

Bhopal:
An 'Orange' alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued in several districts of Madhya Pradesh by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. A 'Yellow' alert has also been sounded in few other areas. The forecasts are valid till Saturday morning, senior meteorologist PK Saha, told news agency Press Trust of India. Madhya Pradesh has received nearly 80 per cent above normal rainfall in June, Mr Saha added. An 'Orange' alert indicates that authorities should "be prepared" for any rain-related emergeny.
Madhya Pradesh Monsoon Updates:
- An 'Orange' warning for "heavy to very heavy rainfall" has been issued in the Rewa division including the districts of Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli and Rewa.
- 'Orange' alert has also been issued for Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat districts.
- 'Yellow' alert, indicating possibility of heavy rainfall, has been sounded in Hoshangabad and Jhabua.
- The IMD's forecast warns of thunderstorms and lightning in various districts across the ten divisions including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chambal.
- The Monsoon remained active in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending Friday 8.30 AM, according to the IMD.
- Almost all areas in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad and Rewa divisions received rainfall.
- Many places in Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal and Indore divisions, and a few places in Sagar and Shahdol also received heavy rain, the weather office said.
- Bankhedi in Hoshangabad district received the highest of 150 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.