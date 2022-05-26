Monkeypox Not As Contagious As COVID-19, Says Covid Panel Chief

Monkeypox has been reported in 20 countries. (Representational)

Monkeypox outbreak has been witnessed in nearly 20 countries, however, no suspected cases of the disease have been detected in India so far, referring to which, a health expert on Wednesday said that it is not as contagious as COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of the COVID working group, NTAGI, said, "Monkeypox is not as contagious or severe as COVID. However, its spread is a matter of concern. No suspect cases have been reported in India so far."

The expert informed that the Centre has set up a committee for surveillance of Monkeypox cases in India.

"The government has set up a committee expert committee for surveillance which is similar like that during COVID-19," he said.

"It is likely to have more severe outcomes in those who are immunocompromised or have other diseases," Dr Arora said cautioning people not to take it lightly.

He further asked to be vigilant for those who are travelling from those countries which have reported monkeypox, "We'll have to be careful about people travelling from outside, particularly from those countries."

Monkeypox has been reported in 20 countries including the USA, UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, and Italy among others. This is one of the biggest outbreaks of the virus outside of West Africa.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that occurs predominately in central and west Africa. Most of its infections last two to four weeks and result in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as a widespread rash on the body.

