Money Looted By Congress Over Years Of No Use After Demonetisation: BJP

Rahul Gandhi attacked the NDA government on Thursday over demonetisation. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi is criticising demonetisation because Congress was adversely affected by the currency swap.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while addressing a press conference in Delhi accused the Gandhi family of looting public money and said that the Congress is creating the brouhaha because all the money they looted became worthless post demonetisation.

"The Gandhi family has looted public money for years, and after demonetisation, that money is of no use and hence demonetisation has affected Rahul Gandhi and his family, and he always repeats the same thing on the matter," he said.

"From today's press conference, I can say Rahul came across as a very non-serious political player, with nothing new to offer. He is still saying the same thing that he said ahead of the state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, and the public chose Prime Minister Modi," he added.

Mr Patra said that people are the best judge in a democracy and they have not only rejected the Congress party but also Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Patra's reply came after the Gandhi scion accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government of "deliberately" implementing demonetisation to help his "crony capitalist friends".