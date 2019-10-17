Money Laundering Case: Probe Agency Files Chargesheet Against Kamal Nath's Nephew Ratul Puri

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Ratul Puri on August 20.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud.

The Enforcement Directorate filed charge sheet against Ratul Puri and company Moser Baer before Special Judge Sanjay Garg and the court is scheduled to take up the matter later in the day.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Ratul Puri on August 20.

The court had earlier extended his judicial custody till October 17.

Ratul Puri is also in judicial custody in another money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

In the chopper scam the Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed Ratul Puri's anticipatory bail plea, saying his custodial interrogation was "required for an effective investigation".

Ratul Puri was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the bank fraud case after he appeared before the central probe agency here in the chopper scam.

The latest PMLA case, filed by the ED, emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Nath's sister) and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

The bank had claimed that the company and its directors forged and fabricated documents to induce the Central Bank of India to release funds.

The Ratul Puri family, other individuals like Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma were booked by the CBI for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption.

Ratul Puri was booked in this case in his capacity as executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), a firm promoted by his father Deepak Puri.

The company manufactured optical storage media like compact discs, DVDs, solid state storage devices.

Ratul Puri is facing criminal investigation by three main central probe agencies, ED, CBI and the Income Tax department.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.