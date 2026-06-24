Report 'Lands' Mohan Yadav In Opposition's Line Of Fire, BJP Defends

The Opposition has trained its guns on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over land parcels allegedly bought by his close family members before and after he took over as the Chief Minister of the state. The BJP, on the other hand, has rejected the allegations and defended the Chief Minister.

The allegations followed a report by 'The Indian Express' that Mohan Yadav's family and real estate firms had acquired at least 137 plots spanning 168 acres in Ujjain for Rs 45 crore in the two years since December 2023. The plots were allegedly concentrated in areas that benefited from road projects and land-use changes announced by the state government.

Accusing the Chief Minister of "insider trading" as he had knowledge of the infrastructure projects planned in areas where land parcels were bought, the Congress has demanded a probe into the allegations.

"The Chief Minister knew of the Ujjain master plan and government projects. He let his family grow its land bank. Why is this not being probed?" Congress Media Cell head Pawan Khera asked.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal questioned why central investigative agencies had not acted against Mohan Yadav. "PM Modi, why have ED-CBI not knocked on the doors of MP CM Mohan Yadav? Is a 253-acre mega land scam not grounds enough to chase him and punish him for his crimes?" Venugopal asked.

Defending the chief minister, Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal termed the land scam allegations as "baseless", saying that whenever the state has a Chief Minister from the backward class, the Congress attempts to weaken him.

"The Congress is targeting an OBC Chief Minister of the state. Whenever this state has had a Chief Minister from the OBC community, be it Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, or Mohan Yadav, the Congress has attempted to weaken them by conspiring against them," Khandelwal charged.

He pointed out that according to the nomination filed by Yadav in 2023, he owns 17 acres of land, which has remained unchanged as of 2026. Additionally, there has been no change in the 12.29 acres of land registered in the name of the CM's wife, Seema Yadav, the BJP leader said.

He also mentioned that the 16 acres owned by the CM's son, Vaibhav Yadav, before 2023, has not increased since he assumed office.

"All of this land has been in his name since before the implementation of the Master Plan," Khandelwal said.

He also clarified that the 10-acre land purchased by Mohan Yadav's daughter-in-law, Shalini Yadav, in 2025 is situated outside the 'master plan area' and does not fall within a developed or commercial zone.

Congress Madhya Pradesh President Jitu Patwari has termed the alleged land scam in Ujjain as "plunder of Mahakal's land" and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that land-related accusations against Mohan Yadav were part of a BJP plot to discredit and replace three of its Chief Ministers, including those in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"This is a BJP conspiracy to defame Mohan Yadav. If he is accused of land grab, then look at Uttar Pradesh, where the CM has grabbed hundreds of acres," he alleged, adding that Mohan Yadav's family was in the real estate business much before he became the Chief Minister and the BJP also knew it. "Now allegations are being made to remove him from the post of the Chief Minister."