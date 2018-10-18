Mohan Bhagwat Urges 100% Voting, Has This To Say On NOTA

Mohan Bhagwat spoke at the annual Vijayadashmi address in Nagpur.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday batted for 100 per cent voting in polls, urging people to rise above parochial feelings and egos of caste, language and provincial affiliations.

The characteristics of democratic politics is such that no one can be considered as completely right or wrong, he said.

"In such a situation, non voting or using the provision of None of the Above (NOTA) goes in favour of the one who is most ineffective. So, 100 per cent voting is essential keeping in mind national interest as supreme without getting swayed by campaigns of all sides," he said.

Mr Bhagwat made the comments in his annual Vijayadashmi address, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

He said the Election Commission also appeals for 100 per cent voting and conscience voting and RSS swayansevaks have always abided by this as a duty and will do this time as well.

"Who would lead the nation? Are prevalent policies right or wrong? All these things have to be decided by ordinary voters every five years, as part of his ordained duty, in the democratic system of our country," he said.

"Such five yearly elections are approaching ahead. In a way, through this right we the people and common citizens of the country become the adjudicators and controllers of our national scenario," he said.

"But we also know the decision we make on that single day of elections makes the good and bad effects in the short term as well as the long lasting gains and losses for many years, sometimes throughout the lifetime. We are left with nothing else in our hands after that single day," he said.

"If we have to get the verdict which will not lead to repentance, then voters will have to rise above self, parochial feelings, petty egos of caste, language and provincial affiliations, keeping in mind that the national interest is supreme," he added.

The RSS chief also said that voters will have to ponder over dispassionately upon the sincerity and capability of candidate, commitment of the party on issues of national interest and for the integrity of the nation, and experiences of past and present actions of both candidates and parties.

"Since its inception, the RSS has kept itself aloof from party politics and the politics influenced by castes and creeds and will continue to do so... and stand in favour of putting their strength behind the overall national good," he added.