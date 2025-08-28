Highlights - "Centre Trying To Stop Infiltration, Our Jobs Must Be For Our Own": RSS Chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat attended a question-and-answer session as part of the RSS' three-day lecture series on '100 years of Sangh journey'.
Highlights:
- "The British imposed their education system on India. The Indian education system went extinct," said Mohan Bhagwat.
- "Students must learn about their past," he said.
- "Education is not about cramming information," said Mohan Bhagwat.
- "Technology and modernity are not opposed to education. Education is not merely information; it is about making a person cultured. The new education policy includes provisions for Panchakosiya education," he said.
- "NEP (National Education Policy) is a step in the right direction," said Mr Bhagwat.
- People from various nations who came to see our Sangh Shiksha varga said that it would be nice if they could form an RSS of their respective nations," he said.
- "Our values and traditions must be taught to students," said Mr Bhagwat.
- "We shouldn't try to turn into British, but there is no problem in learning English. What is the problem in learning English? It's just a language," he said.
- "I was in the 8th grade when my father made me read Oliver Twist. Reading Oliver Twist and leaving behind Premchand is also not okay," said the RSS chief.
- "Learning Sanskrit is necessary to understand Bharat," he said.
- "Mainstream should be linked to Gurukul education," he said.
- "RSS is an independent, autonomous organisation," said the RSS chief.
- "We have good coordination with every government, not just this government. There is no quarrel anywhere," he said.
- "When we talk of compromise, the struggle deepens. We know our swayamsevaks work honestly. They don't believe in -isms," he said.
- "There might be a struggle, but no quarrel," he said.
- "It's not true that the RSS takes decisions for the BJP," said Mr Bhagwat.
- "From JP Narayan to Pranab Mukherjee, people have changed their views on us. So we should never deny the possibility of change in someone's perspective," he said on the Opposition's view about the RSS.
- "The thought that education's goal is to get a job is the wrong way to go about things," said Mr Bhagwat on unemployment.
- "Try to be a job creator rather than a job seeker," he said.
- "More than the numbers, what is significant is what their intention is. One of the problems that arises from it is conversion," said Mr Bhagwat on illegal migrants in India.
- "Religion is a choice. Can't be enforced," he said.
- "If someone is breaking the laws and entering our country, that's wrong," said the RSS chief.
- "Our country's jobs should be for our citizens, not for intruders," he said on infiltration.
- Mohan Bhagwat batted for the 3-child policy and said, "There should be a policy of 'Hum Do, Hamare Teen'".
- "Islam will always be there in India. No Hindus think there will be no Islam. But we have to believe in the fact that we are one. We have to believe that this is our country," he said.
- "It's not about religion, it's about who is a patriot and who is not," he said.
- "Not saying roads shouldn't be named after Muslims, they shouldn't be after invaders," he said
- RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines, said Mohan Bhagwat.
