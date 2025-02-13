Mohalla Clinics To Be Probed, Ayushman Bharat To Start In Delhi: Sources

The Mohalla clinics set up by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which it considered a huge success, will receive a makeover under the new BJP government. But alongside that, the government will investigate allegations of corruption - including the ones involving purchase and maintenance of medicines - sources have told NDTV.

After the formation of the new government, the Union Health Ministry will ask for a report from the new Health Minister, sources said. A fortnight's time will be given to submit the report.

Under the Central policy, Mohalla Clinics will be converted into Arogya Ayushya Mandir.

Ayushman Bharat scheme for health insurance will also be started in Delhi, under which 51 lakh people will immediately be issued Ayushman cards. Sources said these 51 lakh people have been identified in Delhi who are in the correct socio-economic bracket.

People above 70 years of age will be identified soon.

Mohalla clinics, which spearheaded AAP's push in the health sector, had come under the spotlight with multiple corruption allegations mushrooming ahead of the assembly election.

Investigating allegations of "ghost patients" at the clinics, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has said that data about patients appeared to be "fictitious". Reports said there was a "possibility of connivance" by doctors and officials attached to the diagnostic lab where the tests were being outsourced.

Officials said two private labs conducted nearly 22 lakh tests during February-December 2023, of which 65,000 were found to be fake. The government paid the labs Rs 4.63 crore for the tests.

The investigation started after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the reports of irregularities in January this year.

The ministry of home affairs directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the matter.