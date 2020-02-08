Many Trapped As 3-Storey Building, Hit By Excavator, Collapses In Mohali

Fire brigade and NDRF personnel have launched a rescue operation at the spot.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris of a three-storey building that collapsed in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday. Fire brigade personnel have launched a rescue operation in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Officials said that the building, located near the JTPL City Project on the Kharar-Landran road, collapsed when an excavator working on an adjacent plot accidentally hit one of its walls. The structure reportedly housed the office of a local builder.

"The commercial building collapsed after a JCB was digging an adjoining plot for constructing a basement," news agency PTI quoted Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Jain as saying.

While two people were rescued, four to five more are feared stuck under the debris, the news agency reported. Two others, including the operator of the excavator, are still trapped but in constant touch with rescue workers through their mobile phones, PTI added.

There, however, is no official confirmation of the number of people trapped.

"Anguished to learn of the collapse of a three-storeyed building in Kharar today with 2 people trapped. NDRF, Fire Brigade and Mohali officials are on the spot for immediate rescue and relief. Have asked DC Mohali Girish Dayalan to send a detailed report on what caused this collapse," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted along with a photograph of rescue workers soon after the collapse.

(With inputs from PTI)