Modi Government Committed To Building Terror-Free India: Amit Shah

A two-day anti-terror conference begins Thursday.

The Modi government is committed to building a terror-free India with its policy of zero tolerance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Mr Shah also said that a two-day anti-terror conference, beginning here on Thursday, will further enhance coordination among agencies to strengthen Bharat's security bastion.

"The Modi government is committed to building a terror-free India with its policy of zero tolerance," he wrote on 'X'.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government is committed to rooting out the evil of terrorism by following a zero-tolerance policy against it, an official statement said.

The annual conference has over the years emerged as a meeting point for operational forces, technical, legal and forensic experts and agencies engaged in counter-terrorism for deliberations on issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism.

The key focus of the conference is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of the 'Whole of the Government approach' and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation, the statement said.

The deliberations and discussions in the conference will be focused on various matters of importance, including prosecution and evolving legal framework in counter-terrorism investigations, sharing of experiences and good practices.

Challenges and opportunities related to emerging technologies, international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling terror ecosystems in various counter-terrorism theatres across India will also be discussed at the conference.

The conference will be attended by senior police officers from states and UTs, officers from central agencies and departments dealing with issues related to counter-terrorism and experts from related fields such as law, forensics and technology, the statement said. PTI ACB IJT SKY SKY

