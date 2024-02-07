'Modi 3.0 Will Strengthen Foundation Of Viksit Bharat': PM In Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's speech in parliament today, gave a thumbnail sketch of the "Viksit Bharat"(developed India) that he hopes to lead the country to over the next five years. "Our third term isn't far off... We will not slow down the progress.... Some people call it Modi 3.0. Modi 3.0 will strength the foundation of Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister said in Rajya Sabha.

The India he envisions will have drones working for farmers, self-suffient in terms of energy, a transformed public transport system, new strides in the world of artificial intelligence.

"There will be Made in India semiconductors... Today, the country imports energy needs for lakhs and crores. We will reduce our dependency on such imports... you can generate electricity at home and sell... Yuva start-ups number will reach lakhs... Tier-2 and 3 cities get new identities with start-ups emerging from there," PM Modi said.

But the welfare state will also continue to function.

"My guarantee is the poor will continue to get free treatment of up to 5 lakh, 80 per cent discount medicines will continue, Kisan samman nidhi will continue, pucca house scheme will continue, nal se jal yojana will continue, toilets will be built," PM Modi said..