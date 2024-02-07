'Modern Move, Won't Invade Privacy': Uttarakhand Minister On Live-In Rules

Those in a live-in relationship in Uttarakhand have to register themselves

The registration of live-in relationship is a must in Uttarakhand now. But it does not seem to have much support among people in the state, especially for those in their twenties, the same group that the BJP hopes to see as the party's supporters.

Rekha Arya, the Uttarakhand Child and Women Welfare Minister, has defended the move and clarified it was "not an attempt to invade anyone's privacy" by the state government.

"If you are in a live-in relationship with someone openly in society, what's the harm in getting yourself registered?" Ms Arya told NDTV.

She said it's the government's duty to regulate and implement new laws.

"Going by this standard we would still be having sati pratha and women behind ghoonghat. As the society evolves, you need to regulate new practices. It's a modern move and not an attempt to invade anyone's privacy," she said.

Many people in their twenties who are in a live-in, however, aren't happy with the idea of registering.

"It's like the state wants to do moral policing," a 25-year-old woman told NDTV, requesting anonymity.

"They have no business regulating our lives," another young woman said.

The Opposition Congress questioned the BJP over the regulation, which will likely encourage other states to enforce the same, with Uttarakhand having set a "bad example".

"Uttarakhand is a hub for youngsters. They come to study and some to work. By asking them to legalise such live-in relationships, not only we are trying to intrude in their lives, but also it's not a very sanskari move," said Congress MLA Bhuvan Kapri, who won from Khatima. He had defeated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by almost 7,000 votes.

Mr Kapri pointed out that once records are maintained by the registrar and if a couple decides to move on, a paper trail to tarnish their image can be traced. "We should not forget this is India and still we have not had such an open mind to such relations," he added.

Ms Arya, denying the Congress's charge, said it's obvious they (Opposition) are confused. "In their speeches inside the House it was very clear they were trying to evoke a response, but they won't be able to do that," Ms said, adding the Congress does not know whether to support or oppose the bill.

"When children become adults, they become independent. We need to respect that and also decisions taken by them. We have introduced a rider that if a person below 21 years wants to enter into a live-in relationship, then parents need to be informed. In this way parents can guide their wards," she adds.

Under the new law, a child born out of a live-in relationship would also get rights.

"As a minister, we have seen many cases wherein children are abandoned by such couples, but now such a child would also be eligible for his or her rights," she explains said. A woman can also ask for maintenance.

Some critics have questioned why tribals have been left out of the ambit of the new law. "We have done everything, taking a cue from the Constitution. The jurisdiction of the tribes is not with the state, so they have not been included. But in the past we have seen many progressive approaches towards change, and in the coming times they might get included," Mr Arya said.

She said Uttarakhand has taken a lead to frame laws and soon many other states would follow to implement the Civil Code.

"When we have the same laws, why should Uniform Civil Code (UCC) not be implemented everywhere in India?" Mr Arya said.