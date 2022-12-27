Mock Drills Across India Today To Check Covid Response: 10 Points

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital at 9:45 am to oversee the mock drill.

"Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response," Mr Mandaviya said at a meeting with doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The mock drills will focus on parameters such as availability of health facilities in all districts, capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU (intensive care unit) beds and ventilator-supported beds.

It will also focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained on COVID-19 management, healthcare professionals trained in ventilator management protocol for severe cases and healthcare workers trained in operation of medical oxygen plants.

The Delhi government has approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for hospitals to buy general medicines as part of preparations to deal with any Covid emergency.

"The surge in Covid cases globally is a matter of concern for everyone. Delhi hospitals have been asked to prepare well in advance and stay vigilant," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement.

Karnataka took the lead in introducing precautionary measures on Monday by directing the use of masks at theatres and educational institutions.

The southern state also made two doses of Covid vaccination compulsory at bars, restaurants and pubs, which will be allowed to operate only up to the seating capacity for the New Year till 1 am on January 1.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian asked people to wear masks in crowded places, saying Covid protocol had never been relaxed in the state.