Mob Protests Against 'Pathaan', Smashes Theatre Display In Maharashtra

Nine persons having been detained in this connection, police said. (Representational)

A group of people reportedly belonging to a right-wing outfit smashed the display boards of a theatre screening Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' in Bhayander in Thane district on Sunday evening, a police official said.

A video of the mob shouting slogans against Mr Khan and the film has gone viral on social media, he said.

Nine persons having been detained in this connection and the process of registering a case was underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)