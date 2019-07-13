Mob lynching has emerged as a dreadful disease, says Mayawati

Welcoming the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission-drafted Bill against lynching, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati today pitched for a stringent, pan-India legislation to arrest the spread of this "dreadful disease".

In a statement issued by BSP in Lucknow, Mayawati said, "Mob lynching has emerged as a dreadful disease (bhayanak bimari) across the country, and the loss of lives in it is a matter of serious concern."

"In this regard, there is a strong need for a stringent countrywide law, but the Centre's approach towards it is lackadaisical," she said.

She welcomed the submission of a draft Bill by the UP Law Commission in this regard, which recommended up to life imprisonment for the crime.

Taking cognisance of incidents of mob lynching, including those by cow vigilantes, the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission on Wednesday submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the draft Bill recommending up to life imprisonment for the crime.

"This disease is a gift of the intention (niyat) and policy (niti) of the governments of not allowing to establish the rule of law. As a result, not only the Dalits, tribals or the religious minorities, but even the people from all sections of the society and police are also becoming a victim to it," Mayawati said.

"In this situation, the submission of a draft Bill by the UP Law Commission, recommending up to life imprisonment for the crime is welcoming," she added.

Giving a piece of advice to the BJP, Mayawati said, "Along with drafting strong laws, the BJP will have to develop a strong willpower like the BSP, to strictly enforce the laws. Only then will this disease will be curbed."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.