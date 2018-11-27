Mob Beats Man To Death In Uttar Pradesh As Police Look On: Reports

The incident caused some tension in the area (For representational purposes)

A video showing police personnel standing by nonchalantly as a gang allegedly beats a man to death at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has created ripples on the social media.

According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred after the victim -- identified only as Rajendra -- entered into an argument with members of a rival gang at Hath Chhoya village on Monday. Angered, they began beating him up with sticks. Although police arrived on the scene soon afterwards and herded the injured man into their vehicle, the attackers refused to relent. One of them continued hitting the victim until he collapsed onto the road, fatally injured.

Through it all, the police did nothing.

Soon after the video of the incident went viral, Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar stated in a Twitter post that the police personnel at the spot have been suspended pending an investigation. The accused, identified as Hashim, Rifu, Sadakat, Vasar, Sahadat and Aamir, have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident caused some tension in the area, following which additional police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward occurrence.

The country has witnessed several mob killings over suspicions ranging from cattle theft to kidnapping over the last few years. Even the national capital witnessed one such incident on Sunday, when enraged residents beat an autorickshaw driver to death for allegedly stealing car batteries from parked cars in the Mohan Garden area.

