"No Question Of Tie-Up With Raj Thackeray's MNS": Congress Amid Alliance Buzz

Moments after opposition leaders in Nashik hinted at a local-level understanding with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the Congress has categorically distanced itself from the idea, once again revealing its discomfort with a broader united opposition front in Maharashtra, perceivably led by the Thackeray brothers in Mumbai and the regions around it.

At a joint press conference in Nashik, leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and the MNS spoke of coming together to take on the ruling Mahayuti in local body polls. MNS leader Dinkar Patil, Congress's Rahul Dive, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant Gite all stressed cooperation to "defeat the BJP" and indicated that local civic polls could be fought "together."

The opposition leaders described their front as a "mahagathbandhan" against the Mahayuti, pledging a united fight against "duplicitous voter lists" and vowing to expose the government.

"We are together at the local level. Our demand is clear: defeat the BJP. We will send this proposal [for alliance] to the state leadership, but locally we are united," said Rahul Dive of the Congress.

While the parties expressed willingness to collaborate, they were careful not to present it as a formal announcement. Instead, they framed it as a strong appeal to their central leadership based on on-ground realities.

"We will send the proposal to the state leadership. We insist on coming together at the local level," said Dive.

However, the public show of unity in Nashik immediately prompted a rebuttal from the Congress' top leadership.

"Congress will fight the BMC election independently. There is no question of going with the MNS," senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said when asked about Mumbai.

Soon after, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant posted on X: "The Congress party has not taken any decision to go with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Nashik. Such news is incorrect."

Internal Discomfort On Display

Since discussions began around forming a united opposition front against the Mahayuti, the Congress has kept a cautious distance, driven by national-level political compulsions. Whether on the Marathi language issue or protests against the state election commission, the Congress has avoided being seen alongside the MNS.

The contradictory messaging has only further exposed the Congress' internal dilemma, not only in Nashik but across Maharashtra. While district-level leaders appear inclined toward tactical alliances to counter a strong BJP-led ruling combine, the party's senior leadership remains wary of any formal association with the MNS, which has historically taken hardline positions on migrants and identity politics.