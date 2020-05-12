Uddhav Thackeray Files Nomination For Legislative Council Elections

Uddhav Thackeray is set to enter the Maharashtra Legislative Council unopposed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and four other candidates from the state's ruling alliance filed their nominations on Monday for the May 21 state legislative council polls.

The 59-year-old leader, who is currently not a member of either of the houses of the state legislature, submitted his nomination papers to the election officer in Mumbai.

He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray, son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.

Uddhav Thackeray is set to enter the Legislative Council unopposed as the Congress on Sunday announced that it would withdraw one of its two nominees.

After taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister in November, the Shiv Sena chief had six months to be elected as a legislator - a deadline that was supposed to expire later this month.

Mr Thackeray had triggered a major political realignment in Maharashtra after he severed ties with old ally BJP and partnered the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - once bitter adversaries of the regional party founded in 1966 by his father Balasaheb Thackeray.

The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has fielded five candidates in the Legislative Council polls.

Neelam Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, also filed her nomination papers from the Shiv Sena.

NCP leaders Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Congress's Rajesh Rathod filed their papers as well.

The opposition BJP has announced four candidates Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Gopichand Padalkar, Praveen Datke and Ajit Gopchhade - who filed their nominations on Friday.

Elections for nine seats of the state legislative council are scheduled on May 21.

Monday was the last day for filing nominations. The scrutiny of papers will take place on Tuesday and the last date for withdrawal of papers is May 14.