11 Mobile Phones Recovered From Possession Of Detained J&K Leaders

"11 phones were recovered from the MLA hostel," an official said (Representational)

Eleven mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of several mainstream leaders who are under detention at the MLA Hostel in Srinagar, police said on Sunday.

The search operation was conducted on Saturday evening as per the jail manual as there were inputs about the use of mobile phones by detainees at the MLA Hostel which has been turned into a sub-jail, a police official said.

"Eleven mobile phones were recovered from the MLA hostel during a search operation," the official said.

Security personnel searched the rooms of the detainees and found the mobile phones, he said, adding investigations were on as to how the phones reached inside the sub-jail.

About three dozen politicians have been detained since August 5 after the centre scrapped provisions of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories at the MLA hostel near MA Road in Srinagar.

They were shifted from the Centaur Hotel last week as the hotel lacked facilities to withstand the harsh winter in the Kashmir valley.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.