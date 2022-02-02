MK Stalin's Letter To Sonia Gandhi, Others To Unite For Social Justice

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin aims to form a 'All India Federation for Social Justice'.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to several leaders across the country urging all those who believe in equality and social justice to come together. He addressed the letter to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and 36 other leaders.

"As I write this, our unique, diverse, multi-cultural federation is under threat of bigotry and religious hegemony. These forces can only be fought if all who believe in equality, self-respect and social justice unite together," Mr Stalin wrote in the letter.

He said that the time had come to stand together in order to achieve these objectives.

"I firmly believe that the time has finally arrived to stand together as a true Union of States to achieve the aforesaid objectives. We must unite with the same conviction and purpose as we did in order to establish the Mandal Commission," he wrote.

In his Republic Day address, the DMK Chief had announced the launch of 'All India Federation for Social Justice'. This federation will be adequately represented by leaders of the depressed classes from all the states, he had said.

The path for social justice, Stalin said, was not made in a day but “painstakingly laid over the decades, stone by stone, with the sweat and blood of various trendsetters like Dr Natesanar, Dr T M Nair, Sir P Theagarayar, A T Panneerselvam and Panagal Arasar.” Pointing out that the concept and need for social justice is the same, the Chief Minister said he was glad that the "seeds of social justice sown by the Dravidian movement has sprouted across the country."