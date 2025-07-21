MK Stalin Suffers "Giddiness" During Morning Walk, Admitted To Hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai after he experienced "mild giddiness" during his routine morning walk, according to a hospital bulletin.

Dr Anil BG, director of Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals, confirmed that the Chief Minister is currently undergoing evaluation and that all necessary diagnostic tests are being carried out.

Following the health development, Mr Stalin cancelled a scheduled appearance at a college function organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. A few senior ministers from his cabinet represented him at the event instead.

The Chief Minister was also scheduled to attend a book launch event this evening, featuring a new release by his wife, Durga Stalin. His participation in the programme remains uncertain as of now.

More updates on the Chief Minister's health are awaited from Apollo Hospitals and the Tamil Nadu government.