Tamil Nadu To Launch Scheme Today For Doorstep Delivery Of Government Services

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch a flagship programme titled "Ungaludan Stalin" (Stalin With You) today in Cuddalore. The initiative aims to deliver over 40 government services at the doorstep of the public, spanning across 15 departments.

Additional Chief Secretary P. Amudha said this marks the fourth phase of such outreach programmes and has been designed based on feedback and lessons from previous phases.

"This is not just a pre-election gimmick. We've already implemented three successful phases, and the model has been tweaked based on learnings and public feedback," the Additional Chief Secretary said while speaking with NDTV.

A total of 10,000 camps will be organised as part of the programme.

The scheme will roll out 46 services in rural areas and 43 in urban centres, covering essential needs such as patta transfers, ration cards, name changes in EB connections, health insurance enrolment, and SME loans. Notably, eligible women who missed applying for the ₹1,000 monthly assistance scheme can now apply through this initiative.

Ms Amudha stressed that the need for the public to visit distant districts or taluk offices is being eliminated.

"Our outreach includes door-to-door campaigns to inform families of camp dates, ensuring no one is left out."

Key departments have been mobilised, and most services are now offered online, though the camps provide vital physical access for those lacking digital literacy or connectivity.

The programme's meticulous tracking system, along with structured feedback collection, has helped the government, Ms Amudha said.

On criticism from earlier schemes that often there is no progress beyond a text confirmation, she added "Budget-sensitive benefits and schemes with a cap may sometimes be deferred to the next financial year but as far as services are confirmed we have 95% delivery feedback".

With elections around the corner, the initiative is being seen as both a governance innovation and a political outreach tool. However, the opposition leader and AIADMK CHIEF Edappadi K Palaniswamy calls it a failed model over the last few years".

