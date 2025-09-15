'Over 300 Assurances Implemented': MK Stalin On DMK's Poll Promises

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday sought to counter criticism from opposition parties and actor-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over unfulfilled poll promises, releasing what he described as the DMK government's report card on assurances made in 2021. Speaking at a government programme in Krishnagiri, Mr Stalin listed both manifesto commitments and flagship schemes launched outside the DMK's poll promises to argue that his government had delivered more than what was assured.

'364 promises implemented, 40 under consideration'

"Out of 505 assurances made, 364 have been implemented. Another 40 are under consideration. In total, 404 schemes have been fulfilled, 37 are under perusal, and 64 could not be taken forward due to a funds crunch," the Chief Minister said.

He highlighted schemes such as free breakfast for school children, doorstep healthcare services, skill development programmes for college students, and a life-saving initiative for accident victims. "These were not even part of our manifesto. Yet many newspapers and even North Indian social media circles have written about our pioneering Dravidian Model schemes. But some want to hide these achievements and spread lies. They don't know anything beyond that," Mr Stalin charged.

On NEET exemption

Responding to criticism on the DMK's key promise of securing exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the Chief Minister admitted it remained unfulfilled.

"On NEET, we are unable to fulfill it yet. We don't deny that. We enacted a law, but it was blocked by the Governor. In 2024, we hoped there would be a supportive government at the Centre - Rahul Gandhi had assured us of exemption. But the BJP formed a minority government instead. This anti-people government won't last. I assure you that with a supportive government at the Centre, Tamil Nadu will get NEET exemption," he said.

Tacit response to EPS, Vijay

Taking a direct dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), Mr Stalin said, "He won't see or hear good things. He only wants to set a narrative with lies."

Without naming Vijay, the Chief Minister also appeared to address the TVK leader's criticism of unfulfilled promises by stressing that many schemes outside the manifesto had been rolled out and that the DMK had achieved more than it had promised.

On investments, Mr Stalin claimed his government had reversed the "flight of investors" that marked the EPS regime. "Not even half the investment commitments from EPS's Global Investors Meet were realised. Not even a quarter of his overseas trips materialised. From my foreign visits, 77 per cent of MoUs have been realised, and the rest are set to start. I will turn Tamil Nadu into a developed state in South Asia. People are ready, and we will certainly win the 2026 elections," he asserted.

Vijay, EPS step up attacks

Mr Stalin's comments came amid escalating attacks from political rivals. Actor Vijay, who has launched his state-wide tour from Tiruchirapalli, has been highlighting DMK's unfulfilled assurances. "DMK promised 505 poll assurances - how many have been fulfilled? Where is the diesel price cut, the student loan waiver, the 40 per cent job quota for women? Two lakh government vacancies remain unfilled, the old pension scheme has been ignored," he charged.

Promising that his party would deliver "basic needs" like education, power, and healthcare, Vijay told supporters: "We will only promise what is practical and possible. On women's safety and law and order, there will be no compromise."

AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami too accused the DMK of betraying voters. "After promising NEET exemption, this promise remains abandoned even after 50 months of being in power. Chief Minister Stalin should take responsibility for failing to keep his word, for rising power tariffs and property tax, and for the worst law and order situation in the state. He must apologise to the people," Mr Palaniswami said.

The larger picture

It's going to be a fascinating three or four-cornered contest in 2026. With its alliance intact, the DMK will be aiming for a second consecutive term. For the AIADMK, after three successive poll defeats, the stakes are existential - it is a make-or-break election. Actor Vijay, banking on his star power and youthful appeal, is positioning himself as the disruptor, declaring that he hopes to repeat the watershed elections of 1967, when Annadurai unseated the Congress government in the state, and of 1977, when MGR dethroned the DMK government. The AIADMK has revived ties with the BJP, while Vijay has not entered into any alliances so far, though he has promised to share power if TVK comes to office.