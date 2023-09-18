'Expose BJP's Corruption': MK Stalin To Party Members

MK Stalin slammed the BJP for increase in fuel prices (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took on the BJP at a party event in Vellore last evening, and called for the victory of the Opposition's INDIA alliance.

MK Stalin slammed the BJP for increase in fuel prices between 2014 and 2023. "India's debt burden was only Rs 55 lakh crore when the BJP assumed power at the Centre in 2014. In BJP's rule, the debt has risen to Rs 155 lakh crore," Mr Stalin said.

The Chief Minister appealed to his party members to "expose" alleged corruption by the BJP, citing a CAG report that flagged discrepancies amounting to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in the implementation of various schemes by the BJP-led central government.

"They are trying to hide such a face of corruption." The mask covering the face of corruption should be torn apart and, "this is the primary duty in front of us," he said.

He also criticized the BJP's implementation of the GST, which he argued encroached upon the rights of the states.

Mr Stalin expressed concern about the National Education Policy (NEP) and its potential impact on Tamil Nadu's progress in education. He also highlighted the NEET-related suicides, alleging that it's spreading even to northern states and emphasised that cracking NEET without spending significant sums was impossible.

Responding to the Chief Minister's allegations, BJP state vice president, Narayanan Thirupathy, said, "LPG users have increased from 14 crore to 34 crore during the BJP rule and the consequent subsidy and logistics have led to the price hike".

On irregularities flagged by CAG, Mr Tirupathi said, "if at all any irregularities were there, the CAG has said it's at the state level.