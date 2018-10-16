MJ Akbar's Defamation Case Against Journalist To Be Heard On Thursday

MJ Akbar, accused of sex harassment in #MeToo movement, has filed a defamation case

The defamation case filed by Union Minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani, who accused him of sexual harassment, will be heard on Thursday, the BJP minister's counsel said on Tuesday.

"The defamation case will be heard by a magisterial court in the Patiala House court complex on October 18," said Sandeep Kapur, Mr Akbar's counsel.

After the #MeToo movement started gaining traction in India, Mr Akbar has been accused of sexual harassment by several women journalists who had worked under him when he was an editor. He has denied the charges as "false, wild and baseless".

In his defamation complaint, Mr Akbar alleged a false narrative against him was being circulated ahead to fulfil an agenda.

Nearly a dozen women journalists have accused Mr Akbar of sexual harassment and molestation, triggering demands for his ouster as the Minister of State for External Affairs.

The minister has said false and defamatory statements have damaged his reputation.

