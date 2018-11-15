Mizoram Election Officer, Who Faced Protests, Replaced Days Before Polls

Mizoram had witnessed an unprecedented protests demanding SB Shashank's removal.

Days before the assembly elections in Mizoram, the state's recently-appointed chief election officer has been replaced after massive protests.

SB Shashank has been replaced with Ashish Kundra, who will now oversee the November 28 elections.

Mizoram had witnessed an unprecedented situation where civil society and political parties were at loggerheads with the election officer. Mr Shashank had pushed for the removal of the state's principal secretary, accusing him of interfering in the electoral rolls revision process. The Election Commission had acted immediately.

Mizoram residents, however, wanted the bureaucrat to be reinstated and the election officer shunted out. Thousands had protested before Mr Shashank's office in Aizawl on November 6 and November 7 demanding his removal.

He was forced to leave the state in the face of large-scale demonstrations and the Election Commission sent two high-level teams to check the situation.

The Election Commission had agreed to the main demands of civil society groups. Two of the main demands by the groups led by the Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee or MNCC were to reappoint ousted principal secretary of home Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, and allowing Bru tribe refugees who are living in neighbouring Tripura to vote only in Mizoram and not from their camps in the other state.