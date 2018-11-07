Massive Protest In Mizoram Against Chief Election Officer: 10 Points

The protests, if left unresolved, could affect the polls.

New Delhi: With three weeks to go for the assembly polls, Mizoram is witnessing an unprecedented situation where the state's people and political parties are at loggerheads with its chief election officer. Protests, held across the state since last week, ended today after the official was summoned to Delhi by his bosses. The officer, SB Sashank, had pushed for the removal of the state's home secretary, accusing him of interfering in the electoral rolls revision process. The Election Commission had acted immediately. But it provoked the Mizo youth, who want the bureaucrat, a local, be reinstated and the election official shunted out.